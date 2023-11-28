SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault, property damage, and assault on an officer.

According to a Facebook post from the Springfield Police Department, Destiny Jenkins, 24, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault on a special victim, fourth-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and property damage.

Destiny Jenkins, Courtesy of Greene County Jail

SPD said in the early hours of November 26, officers responded to a call in reference to an assault at Martha’s Vineyard in the 200 block of W. Olive.

Jenkins was engaged in a disturbance with another individual. The situation escalated when Jenkins began assaulting the victim.

When officers intervened to address the disturbance and detain Jenkins, she became combative, not only resisting the officers but also actively assaulting them in the process of being apprehended.

She is currently booked at the Greene County jail with a bond set in the amount of $25,000.

A confined docket hearing is set on December 1, at 9:30 a.m.