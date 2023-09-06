SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman from Springfield was arrested for first-degree arson after police say she set fire to a home after being served an eviction notice.

Fredaann Reed, 43, told law enforcement she walked out the front door and around the corner of the house to open her bedroom window and used a lighter to ignite a bedroom sheet being used as a curtain on fire, according to court documents.

The house was occupied by three other people at the time of the fire — one of whom suffered minor injuries.

According to a probable cause report, the three victims told the fire marshal that Reed had returned to the house yelling, screaming and throwing items around the bedroom and stating she would burn the house down. After one victim called 911, that’s when Reed left through the door.

Reed is also suspected of committing first-degree arson in October 2022, when she allegedly started a fire on the exterior of a mobile home.

Reed is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $25,000 bond.