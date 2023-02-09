SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a shot in her home after a fight over an Xbox.

Amanda Marie Pratt, 38, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon for an incident that occurred between 10 a.m. and noon on Feb. 5.

According to court documents, Pratt told police she tried to break up with her fiance on Feb. 5. and told him to leave. He told her that he would not pay the $2,500 he owed her. Pratt said she tried to take his Xbox gaming console to help cover the debt. She and her fiance struggled over the Xbox until she threw it on the ground to try and break it.

Eventually, Pratt got a handgun from a drawer and held it at her side as she demanded that he leave, she told the police. He refused, so she raised the gun and fired a round above the fireplace about 2 feet away from where he was standing.

The fiance corroborated the story, telling police he was worried Pratt was going to shoot him, according to court documents.

Pratt was taken to the Greene County Jail on a $25,000 bond, which has since been posted. Pratt pleaded not guilty on Feb. 7 and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.