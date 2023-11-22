SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sixty years ago today, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

The tragedy has held the attention of many generations throughout the years.

Army veteran David Simmons was in the military the day President Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas.

“I was just a runner,” Simmons said. “And I would take the material and run it into our colonel for his information. And then I’d run back out to the communication truck and get more and take it back into him.”

He saved over 150 feet of what’s called ticker tapes.

“I wasn’t necessarily a John F. Kennedy fan, but I knew it was important,” Simmons said.

It covers President Kennedy being shot in the head and Jackie falling over her husband in her pink outfit.

Historian Keith Garrison also has a collection from the Kennedy presidency, his being on display at the Library Center.

“We wanted to exhibit some information for the younger generation to see not only about his assassination and death but that the life that he lived, the energy of the 1960 campaign, and things of that nature,” Garrison said.

The exhibit has a book signed by First Lady Jackie Kennedy and an original flag that was flown on the day of the assassination.

“There’s also an ashtray from the hotel where he stayed,” Garrison said. “That was in the hotel at that very, very time. And so there’s some unique items.”

Garrison has interviewed over 60 witnesses who were in Dallas the day the president was shot.

“The most interesting was Robert Oswald, Lee Harvey Oswald’s brother, because Robert gave me insight into Lee being a little boy, Lee growing up,” Garrison said.

While Garrison shows off part of his 4,000-piece collection, Simmons tells me he is thinking about sharing his piece of history too.

“I would probably pass it on to someone that’s really John F. Kennedy fan and one someone I know would treat it with as much respect as I have,” Simmons said.