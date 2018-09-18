Springfield VA Clinic Now Set to Open in December Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The new VA Clinic at Republic Road and Kansas Expressway is now set to open in December of 2018.

KOLR10 had previously reported the facility was expected to open in the fall, though VA officials had not set a date.

Wanda Schull, Public Affairs Officer for the VA told KOLR10 doctors will begin seeing patients at the clinic in December.

Schull said crews are still installing medical equipment, and officials are working on security, stocking supplies, preparing the cafeteria, and getting staff in place.

She said she expects to share a concrete date for the clinic's opening in a couple of weeks.

The $8.6 million facility will serve approximately 17,000 veterans in Greene County and the surrounding area when it does open.

It will offer veterans primary care services, as well as mental health services, dental care, endoscopy, and a sleep lab.

