Springfield Using Medication First Model to Treat Opioid Addiction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A unique approach is being used by health groups to treat people with an opioid addiction. This is the first of its kind in the state of Missouri.

It's a medication first model. Burrell is combining its behavioral health expertise with Jordan Valley's medical facility. Together, they are treating addiction as a medical issue and hoping to help people end their addiction.

"We need to be able to keep people alive to be able to get them treatment," said Sally Gibson, VP of Addiction Services for Burrell Behavioral Health.

And that's why Gibson says health groups in Springfield are adopting a medication first model.

"It's the first of its kind in Missouri and one of very few in the country," said Director of Communications Matt Lemon.

He says Burrell is partnering with Jordan Valley Medical Center to reach clients.

"We come to them. We don't have to wait for them to look for us and that really is the name of the game - to reach these people where they are to provide care in the quickest and most timely way possible," Lemon said.

This is how medication first works - it looks at addiction as a medical matter.

"Because of the brain, the body, and the chemistry, it is a medical issue," Gibson said.

Because of this medication first model, Gibson says any certified provider, at Jordan Valley or another hospital, can prescribe medication to treat a person's addiction.

"If you think of diabetes or heart disease, we wouldn't tell someone who is diabetic to 'get your blood sugars down and then we will come and meet you for treatment.' They're going to assess them, they're going to get medication and then work on other treatments like diet, nutrition, exercise and all that," Gibson explained. "With the medical model first, for addiction and opioids, we are doing the same thing."

The next step, Gibson says, is connecting clients with counseling, psychiatry, or other treatment they might need through Burrell.

"They are actually wanting to go into treatment, get to work and do the things that they haven't been able to do before," she said.

This model has been in place since November of 2017 and Lemon says it's only the beginning.

"Collaboration is one of the best assets that our city and our region have across the board, and it's only natural the cooperation start to happen in the healthcare industry," he said.

This medical model is covered by Medicaid and Medicare, but a grant at Burrell cover treatment for those who are uninsured.

Burrell is holding an opioid education conference on Oct. 11.