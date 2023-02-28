SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is offering free motorcycle safety classes.

It’s called the “Share the Road” program. The class is designed for already experienced riders who want to become better, safer riders.

The Share the Road course will cover “advanced riding techniques, motorcycle handling, object avoidance, and other techniques and skills that help current riders be safer while on the road,” according to a press release.

Those who want to sign up for the program must submit an application by noon on March 23. The class will be held on Saturday, March 25.

To be eligible for the course, an applicant must have a valid motorcycle endorsement, motorcycle insurance, a DOT-approved helmet, eye protection, footwear that covers the ankles, proper motorcycle clothes and a signed liability waiver. You also need a motorcycle.