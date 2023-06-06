SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Queen City will be getting its second Target store in a new shopping district if city council votes it through and Target approves the plan.

The shopping district, called the Sunshine Towne Center, would be built on the southeast corner of West Sunshine and West Bypass, according to Springfield City Council.

City council held the first reading of a bill to enter into an agreement with the developer. Outside of the meeting, the city’s Twitter page published a surprise detail:

“Anchor tenant in development would be Target.”

The shopping center will also have room for several other national retailers, but those have not yet been named. The new Target will be 150,000 square feet large. This means it will not be as large as a Super Target but will be larger than the current Springfield Target on South Glenstone.

OzarksFirst has reached out to Target but has not received a reply.

City council’s next vote on the development issue will be June 26.