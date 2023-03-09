SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Queen City is set to receive an arena football team in a new league’s first season.
The Arena League‘s CEO, NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown, visited Springfield today, March 9, to make the announcement. Springfield is one of the cities chosen to get a team in the league.
The first Arena League season is scheduled to start in 2024.
A month ago, the Arena League released a list of semifinalist cities. People could vote for the city they wanted to host an arena football team.
Arena football is played on a 50-yard indoor field and is faster-paced than NFL football games. Each team has a 15-man roster that plays both defense and offense.
A representative from the Arena League said that the Springfield team would be played at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.
At the press conference in Springfield, a timeline was laid out:
- March 2023
- Announce team coming to Springfield.
- Deposits accepted for season tickets and field-level suites.
- Launch “name the team” contest.
- May 2023
- Unveiling of team name at a press conference.
- June 2023
- Press conference to reveal new team logo.
- Introduce new general manager.
- August 2023
- Press conference to introduce new head coach.
- September 2023
- Launching of in-school program.
- Local school children to participate in coloring contest to design new team uniforms.
- October 2023
- Press conference at local school to unveil new uniforms.
- December 2023
- Team Christmas charity initiative.
- January 2024
- Announcement of promotional calendar.
- April 2024
- Introduce entire coaching staff.
- May 2024
- Turf unveiling, team to host inaugural season ticket holder party.
- Introduce the “final” roster.
- Host media vs. corporate partner flag game on turf.
- June 2024
- Season premiere game to be held at Wilson Logistics Arena.