SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Queen City is set to receive an arena football team in a new league’s first season.

The Arena League‘s CEO, NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown, visited Springfield today, March 9, to make the announcement. Springfield is one of the cities chosen to get a team in the league.

The first Arena League season is scheduled to start in 2024.

A month ago, the Arena League released a list of semifinalist cities. People could vote for the city they wanted to host an arena football team.

Arena football is played on a 50-yard indoor field and is faster-paced than NFL football games. Each team has a 15-man roster that plays both defense and offense.

A representative from the Arena League said that the Springfield team would be played at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

At the press conference in Springfield, a timeline was laid out: