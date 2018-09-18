Springfield Teen Killed in Head-On Collison West of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A teen from Springfield has died after a head-on crash just west of Springfield Monday night.
According to the Highway Patrol crash report, the accident happened around 8 p.m. Monday night on US 160 at N. Farm Road 123, 1 mile west of Springfield.
The crash occurred as a Nissan Maxima, driven by 16-year-old McKenzie Rauch, crossed over the center line and struck a Chevrolet Suburban, driven by 53-year-old Richard Jean, head on.
The Suburban went airborne then overturned off the road and caught fire, Jean was ejected and is in serious condition at a Springfield hospital.
Rauch was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
