UPDATE 7/24/23: Kerry Brooks, who pleaded guilty to shooting a person in a downtown Springfield parking garage, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Brooks, now 20, was charged with three felonies: first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

He was sentenced to seven years for the assault charge, four years for unlawful use of a weapon and three years for armed criminal action. The three sentences will be served consecutively.

Kerry Brooks mugshot

Original article, published Sept. 19, 2022:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stranger in the foot in a downtown Springfield parking garage.

Kerry Brooks, 19, of Springfield was formally charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to a probable cause statement, Brooks was arrested in connection to an Aug. 28 shooting that happened just before 2 a.m. Springfield Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shooting at someone in a parking garage on South Campbell Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound in his foot. That person was taken to a hospital. Officers were unable to properly process the scene of this crime because they had to investigate other reports of gunshots and shootings in the downtown area.

However, police were later able to get security footage from the parking garage. The footage showed who appeared to be Brooks walking through the garage holding a handgun. The gunman pointed his gun at a vehicle attempting to leave the garage. The driver of the vehicle got out to confront the gunman, who held the gun to his head. Another vehicle arrived and a third man got out of it to assault the man being held at gunpoint. Eventually, Brooks shot the man in the foot and everyone left except for the shot man.

During an interview, the man who was shot said Brooks approached his vehicle with his gun drawn and asked to use a vape pen. The victim told him no.

When Brooks was interviewed, he told police that he was drunk and messing around with people downtown. He admitted to pointing his gun and firing it, but only meant to scare the victim. Brooks said the victims were random.

Brooks is scheduled for a criminal setting at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 4.