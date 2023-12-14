One Kickapoo senior received the check of a lifetime on Thursday. Nicholas Finke was awarded $180,000 by the Navy ROTC Scholarship Program. Finke is one of four students across the country that will be awarded this particular scholarship this year.

As Finke walked into the Kickapoo cafeteria, he wasn’t sure what was happening. “I didn’t really see what was going on. I saw the cameras and I suspected something,” says Finke with a smile.

In order to be chosen for Navy ROTC Scholarship Program, Finke had to pass rigorous academic and physical qualifications. The physical test required a three-mile run, max pull-ups and a plank.

Holding the check for himself is an experience Finke won’t soon forget, “I was super surprised and very excited. It was exhilarating.”

Finke plans on attending Virgnia Tech. The $180,000 can be used to cover all tuition and fees, housing, books, and additional costs. Once finished with school, Finke will enter the naval service as a commissioned officer in the US Navy.