SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A sports bar in Springfield is getting ready to close its doors after more than 40 years in business.

Ebbets Field announced its last day will be Sunday, January 7.

In a Facebook post, the owner said they appreciated the community for the years of support.

Ebbets Field, located on Walnut Street was an old house turned into a restaurant and opened in 1981.

The owner did not give a reason for closing.