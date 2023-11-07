SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield was found guilty in a bench trial for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Alvan Allen, 44, was found guilty after officers executed a search warrant at his residence in August 2020 and seized his cell phone and laptop. A forensic examination found over 1,500 images and videos of child pornography on Allen’s computer.

Allen is required to register as a sex offender due to his prior conviction of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He also has a prior conviction for failure to register as a sex offender, according to the press release from the attorney’s office.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office. Allen is subjected to a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole.