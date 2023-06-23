SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Citizens of the Queen City are going to see higher sewer bills starting on July 1.

The rate increase will be 3%, which increases bills by about $1.18 per month on average.

According to a press release from the city, the money raised by the rate increase will be used to improve the city’s aging sewer system and help it remain compliant with the federal Clean Water Act.

Customers will begin seeing the increase in their August City Utilities bills. Springfield residents currently pay a monthly average of $39.60, according to the release. After the rate increase, that average will go up to $40.78 per month.

This increase is the first of a series that will continue through 2025.