SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public Schools School Board voted Tuesday afternoon to close Robberson Elementary and Pershing Elementary.

Robberson will close at the end of this school year, while Pershing will close its elementary portion at the end of the 2025-2026 school year and remain open as a middle school.

The board listened to public comment and voted unanimously to close both schools.

The decisions come after a demographic study in late November showed attendance is declining, and the district recommended consolidating.

Robberson students will attend Boyd Elementary, while Pershing students will be split between Field and Wilder.

Many Robberson and Pershing parents spoke out against the closures.