Springfield's 'Tent City' Lawsuit Settled

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- A lawsuit settlement could be the final chapter in a series of stories regarding what was once the city of Springfield's biggest homeless camp known as "Tent City".

For decades the uncleared land behind the Wal-Mart on Kearney Street- known to many as tent city- played host to the homeless.

It was this site the city of Springfield was looking to clear out back in June of 2017. You might recall seeing the big white tents in the Wal-Mart parking lot where for a week the homeless people living in tent city would receive services after having been removed from the neighboring property.

Cora Scott, Public Information Director with the City of Springfield, says clearing out the squatters was hardly the end of the struggle to shut down the homeless village.

Because for the following year, she explains, a legal battle ensued after the city requested a land clearing to increase visibility in the area.

"The solution the city was to clean it up so that that would help prevent that. The property owner then sued the city saying it's not our responsibility," Scott says.

The land was eventually cleared in part by local volunteering church groups. Now the city and the property owner have reached a settlement.

"He's agreed to keep the property cleaned up and he's elevated the canopy so that the visibility is such that we don't think people will go back there and camp there. And it's spelled out in that agreement that we'll revisit every year and if there's an issue we'll have a mechanism for dealing with it at that time," Scott explained.