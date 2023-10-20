SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jim Sharp has been riding motorcycles for nearly three decades.

He tells OzarksFirst that over time, Springfield roads are not as safe as they used to be.

“You see a lot of a lot of accidents like what we saw yesterday where it’s car versus motorbike,” Sharp said. “No matter who’s at fault, first of all, the motorcyclist is at a definite, definite disadvantage. Safety is a two-way street, so to speak. It’s not just the cyclist’s responsibility. It’s not just the car driver’s responsibility. It’s everybody’s responsibility.”



Thursday night in Springfield, 27-year-old Wayne Szenes died in a crash on Battlefield Road.

Thursday afternoon, a motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital after colliding with a truck on Sunshine.

Michael Ngo, another rider and owner of Vintage Biker Gear says riding during the day can be safer than at night.