SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Janice Buttram drove a cab in the Springfield area for around four years.

She says she’ll always remember two customers from 2015, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nicholas Godejohn.

“I knew something was different because I’d had her in the cab and the whole cab ride was different,” Buttram said. “Unique from the minute she spoke her name. I asked her name and she said, ‘My name is Gypsy, what’s yours?’

Buttram says one of her favorite movies featured a character named Gypsy Rose Lee, which is what stuck with her after the ride.

“[Gypsy] delivered the line identical, which to me was totally rehearsed, and that’s when I started saying, something’s not right,” Buttram said.”

Buttram drove the couple from a Greyhound Bus station to a Springfield hotel, just over 24 hours after Gypsy’s mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

“She had the little kitty tote that [she had with her], and you looked at the girl and she was in black and she was covered and that’s not the style,” Buttram said.

Buttram says she was en route to a specific hotel when she made a wrong turn and was corrected by Gypsy, another thing that didn’t sit right with Buttram since she was under the two said they weren’t from the area.

The case of Dee Dee’s murder amassed attention across the world, as Gypsy was thought to be disabled with several serious health problems.

In 2015, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott was one of the first to tell the world the truth.

“I want to start off with saying that things are not always as they appear,” Arnott said. in 2015. “We also know that she can walk without assistance or a wheelchair and she can do that very well. We really don’t know the true background of this family.”

It was later revealed that Gypsy had met Godejohn online and arranged for him to come to Springfield and kill Dee Dee.

“I think it’s important for the community and for the world to understand what Gypsy went through,” Mike Stanfield said. “I’ve read and heard what the experts have said. This is something that doesn’t ever happen.”

Stanfield is one of Gypsy’s attorneys and says this is one of the most difficult cases he has been a part of.

“Gypsy has gone through things that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Stanfield said. “To finally be at the end of this, for her to be able to come out and start living a normal life is wonderful.”

The case brought the diagnosis of Munchausen by Proxy to a mainstream level.

“I think what Dee Dee was able to pull off would be much more difficult today, number one because we have a lot of medical records that are digitized with HIPPA, we’re able to share medical records a lot more easily because one of the biggest driving forces was when Hurricane Katrina happened,” Stanfield said. “A lot of Gypsy’s old records were paper files in storage, and so those were destroyed or they were unable to locate them based on the condition of the facilities. Whereas now those things would be backed up to a cloud server, to digital servers. They would be able to share those much more quickly.”

Those connected to the case say Gypsy’s parole release is a new start.

“I don’t think she didn’t love her mother. I just think she snapped and she didn’t know what to do,” Buttram said.

Stanfield says they’ll work on transferring Gypsy’s parole to Louisiana so she can be close to her family and husband.