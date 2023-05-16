SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to two counts of illegally possessing firearms, one of which was linked to several recent shootings.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Jardell Carlin Williams, 19, admitted he was in possession of a Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol when a vehicle, in which he was a passenger, was stopped by the Springfield Police Department on Feb. 15, 2022.

Williams also admitted he was in possession of a C3 Defense 5.56-caliber semi-automatic pistol when a vehicle, in which he was a passenger, was stopped by detectives with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 23, 2022.

The press release states the AR-style pistol was identified as having been used in three shooting incidents in the Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, areas.

Williams faces a sentence of up to 25 years in federal prison without parole. The sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.