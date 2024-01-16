SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man who was part of a local rap group pleaded guilty to illegal firearm possession Tuesday.

United States Attorney Teresa A. Moore says that 20-year-old Ezekiel King admitted to one count of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of firearms. 20-year-old co-defendant Jardell Williams pleaded guilty on May 16, 2023, to two counts of the same charges.

Springfield police detectives stopped King and Williams in their gold Nissan Altima on Feb. 15, 2022, where they found illegal firearms, multiple magazines, and multiple boxes of ammunition.

According to the U.S. Western District Court of Missouri, King will be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison without parole, while Williams will be sentenced to up to 25 years without parole.

King’s sentencing hearing will come after an ongoing investigation by the United States Probation Office. The hearing for Williams is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2024.