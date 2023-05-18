SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man indicted in a quadruple homicide was in court today for a hearing on evidence and a potential change of venue.

Scott Goodwin-Bey is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of armed criminal action for a shooting that occurred at an Economy Inn on North Glenstone in November 2014.

The defense attorneys in the case are requesting to have the case moved to another county or to bring in a jury from outside of Greene County, arguing the media coverage would make it difficult to find enough jurors who aren’t familiar with the case.

Prosecutors are requesting that additional ballistic evidence from the shooting should be used in the case. In 2016, now-retired Judge Calvin Holden ruled that Goodwin-Bey’s gun could not be incontrovertibly connected to bullets found at the scene.

Goodwin-Bey is being held without bond on the murder charges.

Both sides agreed to discuss both motions at a hearing on June 15 at 10:30 a.m.