SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dr. Grenita Lathan, who signed on as the superintendent for Springfield Public Schools in 2021, had her contract extended to the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

The extension comes after an annual evaluation conducted by the SPS Board of Education. According to a press release, the board unanimously voted to extend Lathan’s contract by one year.

“The Board of Education is confident that Dr. Lathan is the best leader for this district, at the right time in our journey, and we are extremely fortunate to benefit from her leadership,” wrote Dr. Denise Fredrick in the press release.