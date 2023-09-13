SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools announced today it will not pursue the purchase of the undeveloped land for the new Pipkin Middle School.

According to a press release from SPS, the 20.9-acre parcel of land located at 3207 E. Pythian held challenges due to the property’s proximity to the railroad tracks, limited access for emergency vehicles, and feedback from stakeholders which resulted in the decision to release the property.

“We are committed to doing what is best for our students, staff, families – and to listening to our community throughout this important process,” said Danielle Kincaid, president of the SPS Board of Education in the press release. “When we originally identified this property in March, it was our best option. By pursuing this option, we honored the recommendation of the Community Task Force on Facilities by working to secure a larger plot of land within the attendance boundary with sufficient space for a new building and expanded campus. Once the due diligence process was underway, however, we encountered obstacles and received additional stakeholder feedback that affirmed the decision to pause and continue the search.”

SPS said it remains focused on meeting the recommendations of the Community Task Force on Facilities which includes the following guidelines:

A larger plot of land, approximately 10 acres, within the Pipkin attendance boundary.

Sufficient space for a new building, outdoor activities, parking, a bus lane and improved/safer traffic flow for student drop-off and pick-up.

Completion by the end of the 2028 deadline for all Proposition S Phase 2 projects.

“As we move forward, we are united in our efforts to secure an even better option for our Pipkin students, staff and community,” wrote Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan.

A new Pipkin Middle School is possible because of voter approval of Proposition S, Phase 2, on April 4, 2023.