Springfield Police Use Less Lethal Force to Arrest Accused Murderer in Standoff Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--It's always the goal for police to use less lethal force when taking a suspect into custody if possible, but as we've seen across the country that doesn't always happen.

In Tuesday morning's standoff, police were able to arrest a dangerous suspect without using deadly force.

It's a decision that was made even though the suspect had already shot at two other people including shooting at the police and charging towards them.

The Springfield Police Department has numerous types of less lethal force that they use including a taser, bean bag rounds and rubber bullets that are shot from guns.

In Tuesday morning's standoff, police used rubber bullets to bring down the suspect after he started charging towards them.

Lt. David Meyer explains what happened leading up to the suspect being arrested and why they didn't use deadly force on him.

"The bear cat has been a great addition for our police department. It's an armed vehicle so it's something that our SRT guys can use for cover and that's what they did in this incident and when he comes out, we're checking him because he did have a weapon earlier, making sure he doesn't have any weapons in his hands. He did not, which is why he was struck with less lethal rounds," says Lt. Meyer.

"Hearing the gunshots earlier, I was like 'oh my gosh he's been shot, he's like bleeding everywhere' and now knowing that it's rubber bullets, it makes me feel a little bit better about the whole situation cause they were able to apprehend him still without totaling injuring him," says neighbor, Ariele Lee.

After receiving medical treatment, the suspect will be booked into the Greene County Jail.

