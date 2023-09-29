SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is currently searching for a robbery suspect.

According to police, the bald suspect is approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall, wearing a blue shirt with a Superman logo and blue shorts.

The robbery occurred at Legacy Bank on South National that occurred at 12:42 p.m. on September 29.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1386 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.