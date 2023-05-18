SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Department Lt. Mark Foos reported that police were called to the 2300 block of West Division Street at 9:26 p.m. to respond to an armed robbery at a Dollar General.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot before police arrived. He fired three shots in the store before fleeing, but no one was injured.

A K9 search yielded no results and the man was not located. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

