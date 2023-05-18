UPDATE 9:30 A.M. — SPD Lt. Mark Foos said that police were called to the Kum & Go at 2:17 a.m. today, May 18.

The suspect was not caught and is considered armed and dangerous.

Original article:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are searching for a man after an armed robbery at a Kum & Go.

According to SPD Lt. Curt Ringgold, a man went into a gas station near the intersection of Division Street and U.S. 65 with a shotgun and demanded money. The man took an unknown amount of cash and fled in a dark-colored SUV.

This is a developing story. OzarksFirst will update this article as more information becomes available.