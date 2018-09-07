News

Springfield Police Respond to Road Rage Shooting

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 07:04 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 06:03 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Springfield Police Department responded to a road rage shooting near West Bypass and Division Thursday afternoon.

Lieutenant Chad McIntyre tells KOLR10 a disturbance ensured between 2 males.

One man was shot is in serious condition and in a local hospital.

Both vehicles dro away, the man who was shot followed the accused shooter while on the phone with police.

The incident ended in front of the Greene County Jail.

The accused shooter is talking to police.

