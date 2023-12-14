SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police kept busy Wednesday night into Thursday morning with two shootings and a pedestrian crash.

Capt. Mark Foos with SPD tells OzarksFirst there is always a minimum number of officers on duty so they can stretch across the city.

“It’s just managing your people,” Foos said.

Foos said police shifts are staggered so they overlap with one another.

“What we don’t want is just to have officers standing around,” Foos said. “I mean, there’s plenty of work to do.”

Some of that work came from three major incidents in one night.

First, a man was shot shortly after 12:20 a.m. during an argument on East Kearney St. He went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just 16 minutes later officers responded to another shots fired call where a house was damaged by gunfire on West Hamilton St.

“We’re basically at the beck and will as the incidents arise,” Foos said. “So we have to be prepared for those when they do.”

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

“We know other calls are going to be coming in,” Foos said.

The third high-priority call came in just after 5:30 Thursday morning when a woman was hit by a car near Kearney and Cresthaven. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Capt. Foos said the department trained for these busy nights, and that training paid off today.

“That’s what we do,” Foos said. “That’s our job. To protect the community, to be there, to serve the community.”

So far this year, the 911 center has logged 223,250 events for SPD to handle, approaching last year’s total of just over 224,000 events.