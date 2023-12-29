SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield detectives spent today sorting through a hectic Thursday night that saw two shootings within 30 minutes of each other.

Officers were first called out to a home in the Grant Beach neighborhood where a man was shot at 9:15. Thirty minutes later, a woman was shot outside of a gas station in northwest Springfield.

Both of those victims are in the hospital today.

Those who live near the Concord shooting say it’s not uncommon to see police lights at night.

“We’ll see large groupings, not as large as this one quite so often,” said Springfield resident Noah Powell. “But there’s always something happening on Concord.”

Powell has lived in his home on Concord for four years.

“It’s pretty common,” Powell said. “I’d say it happens like maybe once every two months where there’s like a large police presence.”

He says gun violence isn’t new on his street.

“We found a bullet hole in one of our car doors one time or a window,” Powell said. “We’re kind of used to it.”

Springfield police were called to Concord and Central last night for a man who was shot in the head.

Powell says he just gave toys to the people who live at the home where the shooting happened.

“I actually just came to visit that duplex on Christmas and talked to the people there,” Powell said.

Police have not released what circumstances led up to the shooting and did not say if there was a suspect involved.

“Life is complicated,” Powell said. “So you have to be mindful of everyone’s surroundings and circumstances.”

Not long after police responded to the shooting on Concord, a woman was shot in the head at Casey’s on N. Kansas Expressway.

Police said this shooting started as an argument between two people who knew each other. The suspect in that case was arrested Thursday night after driving to Nixa.

“I’d imagine it’s not worse than any other city, but it’s just happening,” Powell said.