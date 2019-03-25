Springfield Police Investigate Overnight Shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of MGN Online

SPRINGFIELD - Authorities are currently investigating a shooting overnight which left a man injured, Springfield Police said.

A man was transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said the location of the shooting and further details involving the case are still under investigation.