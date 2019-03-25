News

Springfield Police Investigate Overnight Shooting

By:

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 03:25 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 03:25 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD - Authorities are currently investigating a shooting overnight which left a man injured, Springfield Police said.

A man was transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. 

Police said the location of the shooting and further details involving the case are still under investigation. 

