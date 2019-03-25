Springfield Police Investigate Overnight Shooting
SPRINGFIELD - Authorities are currently investigating a shooting overnight which left a man injured, Springfield Police said.
A man was transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Police said the location of the shooting and further details involving the case are still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
