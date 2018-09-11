News

Springfield Police Identify Victim in Monday Night Homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield Police Department has identified the victim in Monday nights homicide.

According to SPD, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Anthony A. Correa from Springfield. 

Correa was fatally shot in the 2500 block of West Mill around 8:30 p.m Monday. 

Police have yet to arrest a suspect but have since cleared the scene. It's unclear whether there was any relationship between the suspect and the victim. 

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.
 

