Springfield Police Identify Man Killed in Morning Shooting

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 11:24 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 11:33 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo-  The Springfield Police Department has identified the man who was shot in a home early Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old  Christopher A. Seitz. 

Sietz was shot after breaking into a home at 3235 W. Madison around 1:30 a.m.

The resident inside the home called 911 but shot Sietz before police could arrive. 

The homeowner has been identified but no arrest has been made. Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.
 

