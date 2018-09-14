Springfield Police Foundation Hosts Golf Tournament Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- It was a beautiful afternoon for a round of golf.

And Friday, the very first golf tournament for the Springfield Police Foundation was held.

It happened at Rivercut Golf Course.

The money raised is used for education, equipment and training for the officers that protect us.

Twenty teams signed up for today's event, to play a full course.

Alice Weimer, the vice president of the Springfield Police Foundation, tells us this event was possible because of community partners and volunteers, and it is about more than raising money.

"It also creates community awareness about what our organization does and appreciation for law enforcement," Weimer said. "We have several officers who are playing in the tournament as well and it gives them a chance on their day off to come out and participate."

You can see Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams enjoying this gorgeous day out on the course.

Weimer also told us she hopes this event will become a yearly tradition, that can bring out more teams and a full day of golf.