SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police tell KOLR 10 they are down up to 60 police officers.

Greg Anderson, a resource management officer with SPD says it’s due to many factors including difficulty recruiting officers nationwide and others retiring.

Anderson says the department will not lower its standards to increase applications, which among the requirements include 30 hours of college credit or prior military service.

Councilman Craig Hosmer spoke at a June 5 Springfield City Council meeting before the council approved the city’s budget, advocating for additional human resource personnel to address the issue.

“It’s tough to get people and I think we need to act quickly to get officers with the Springfield Police Department,” Hosmer said.

SPD has paid police academies throughout the year, the next one begins in January 2024. Sign-ups end in October.