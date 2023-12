SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two suspects are on the run after allegedly robbing a business in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.

The Springfield Police Department responded to Lucky 7, a gambling house on Glenstone, at about 12:10 p.m. where they found one employee who had sustained a minor laceration.

The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SPD said that the two robbery suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and have not been located by officers.