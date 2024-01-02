SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Captian Culley Wilson used the word family to describe the support the police department has given and received anytime there’s a serious incident and says it’s important to keep the legacy of these fallen officers alive.

“We remember Officer Chris Walsh who was killed in the line of duty not too long ago. He’s the first officer that’s been killed in Springfield since the 1932 incident,” Cpt. Wilson said.

On January 2, 1932, the Young Brothers Massacre took place at a farmhouse in southwest Springfield which has now become the town of Brookline.

The two brothers, Harry and Jennings were on the run from law enforcement when they engaged in a gun battle with Greene County deputies and Springfield police.

Three Greene County deputies: Marcell C. Hendrix, Wiley M. Mashburn and Ollie Raymond Crosswhite were killed along with Tony Oliver, Albert Sydney Meadows and Charles Lee Houser with the Springfield Police Department.

Earlier in 2023, distant relatives of Officer Houser gifted the police department with an original copy of a New York Times newspaper from the day after the massacre with national coverage of the incident

After the gun battle, the Young brothers were able to escape to Houston where they engaged in another shootout with law enforcement where they later died.