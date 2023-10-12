SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department teamed up with Springfield Public Schools for “SPD in PE.”

Through this initiative, Springfield police officers joined middle school students during their physical education (PE) classes.

Officers are working with 7th-grade classes at Pipkin Middle School. Officers visit each PE class four times with varying curriculum during each visit. At the start of each class, officers participate in warm-up activities that encourage fun and connection with the students then participate in the class’s scheduled curriculum for the day.

“SPD in PE has been well-received by our officers and the students at SPS,” said Chief Paul Williams. “I am proud of the commitment of our officers to be positive role models for these young people.”

‘SPD in PE’ was last hosted at Cherokee and Jarett Middle Schools in the 2019-2020 school year but has since been on hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic.