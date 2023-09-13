SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department responded to an unusual call on Tuesday night.

Two Springfield police officers responded to the report of a lemur in the road near Kimbrough and Woodland. After chasing the lemur for a short while, the officers were able to capture the lemur in a towel.

Springfield-Greene County Animal Control came and took the lemur away to keep it safe.

According to the Facebook post, a family was connected to animal control to be reunited with their lost lemur.