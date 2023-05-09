SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office have entered into separate contracts to appear on upcoming seasons of the longtime TV show “COPS.”

The show now streams new episodes on FOX Nation. “COPS” has been on TV for over 30 years.

Langley Productions, the production team associated with the TV show, agreed to different contracts with Springfield Police Department on April 6, 2023, to film ride-alongs.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Langley Productions agreed to a contract on April 14, 2023, to allow Langley Productions “reasonable access to officers and situations such officers encounter.”

The Springfield Police Department has been featured on the show several times and last appeared on COPS in 2022.