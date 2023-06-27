SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Crime rates in Springfield for 2023 are trending down.

“Everything else is trending in the right direction,” Police Chief Paul Williams said.

Williams presented the latest accrued data to city council Monday night, recorded through May.

“Pretty much every category on crimes against persons which are violent crime, crimes against property, including robbery and burglary and auto theft, those items that cause much consternation throughout the community continue to go in the right direction,” Williams said. “In May, we’ve had a significant reduction in the number of reported sexual assaults, and that covers a wide variety of crimes there. There are six different crimes that are included in the sexual assault category rape, sodomy, assault with an object fondling, incest, and statutory rape.”

Williams says targeted efforts on social media focusing on specific crimes have shown a positive return.

“Our quarterly ‘crime focus’ throughout the year, just a reminder first quarter was robbery. We had a 33% reduction in the first three months.” Williams said.

He told council members on Monday, shots fired calls, which had been trending up for years, are on pace to finish below last year’s numbers.

“The public is really starting to embrace our responsible gun ownership message. WIPE we are having less guns stolen from vehicles, for example. And then secondly, we continue to take illegal guns off the street from criminals,” Williams said.

Council members didn’t ask Williams for any more details in the report, but Mayor Ken McClure spoke before the meeting moved on.

“[These] good numbers continue the direction headed in the right direction. As we’ve talked about whether this is a trend or not, I don’t know whether it is, but the numbers are good and a lot of people deserve credit for that, including the community,” McClure said.

One other area of need Williams is hoping to address is recruiting, telling city council there are currently 51 vacancies at SPD.