SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is looking for three witnesses to a fatal crash and is asking the public to help identify them.

According to a press release from the City, a fatal crash occurred on July 22 at Sunshine Ave. and Kansas Expressway. Three witnesses left the area before officers could get their information.

Police are looking to identify these three individuals

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD at 417-874-2126 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.