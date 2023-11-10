SPRINGFIELD — A heavy police presence at Forest Park Townhomes ended with one man being arrested.

The Springfield Police Department tells KOLR 10 the situation began around 6:30 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a man hallucinating and firing a shot in his apartment.

Nobody was injured and the suspect’s teenage daughter made it out of the apartment safely, according to police.

When officers got into position to begin negotiations, the suspect came out safely and was then taken into custody.

One lane of traffic on West Grand Street was briefly shut down but has since reopened.