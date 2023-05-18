SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Department officers arrested a man who stole a vehicle at gunpoint at a Burger King on West Kearney Street.

SPD Lt. Mark Foos said that officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Kearney Street at 11:32 p.m. May 17 to respond to a call about a man whose car was taken from him at gunpoint.

Police made contact with the victim, who gave them a description of the vehicle and the suspect. A description was broadcast to Springfield officers and the vehicle was found near Chestnut Street and Glenstone Avenue about 20 minutes later.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled. Officers were cleared to pursue the suspect, who eventually stopped on East Pythian Street and was arrested.

The suspect has not yet been identified. OzarksFirst will update this article as more information is released.