SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people were arrested following a scheme to steal money from Springfield ATMs.

Matthew Bressman was arrested on Nov. 22 for first degree property damage. Brandie Milner was arrested on Oct. 17 for the same charge.

According to a probable cause statement, Milner and Bressman were seen on surveillance video getting out of a truck and walking toward an ATM in Springfield. Milner is seen pulling a white tube from her pocket and spending 30 seconds applying glue to the shutter door of the machine, while Bressman kept watch.

Milner was asked about the incident at the jail and confirmed to police it was used to jam the machine up to stop the money, according to court documents.

It appears based on court documents that Bressner and Milner were trying to steal money through a method called “cash trapping” where suspects glue the cash-dispensing slot closed so the cash can’t be presented to customers. When the customers drive off, thinking the ATM is broken, then the suspects return, pry the slot back open and steal the money that is sitting there.

Both Milner and Bressman are being held at the Greene County Jail on $5,000 bond.