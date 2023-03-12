SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Prominent physician and humanitarian Dr. John D. Bentley has passed away at 88 years old.

According to a news release from the City of Springfield, Dr. Bentley served 35 years in private practice as a cardiologist and internist. In 1985, he started spending volunteer hours alongside Sister Lorraine Biebel as the founding Medical Director of The Kitchen, serving the homeless.

Dr. Bentley helped establish and find funding for the Jordan Valley Community Health Center in 2003. The health center is a federally qualified health center serving the Ozarks’ medically underprivileged population.

Dr. Bentley served in the health center as medical director and family practitioner for two decades and continued to treat patients into his 80s.

“Dr. Bentley offered a lifetime of service to others and changed the Springfield community for the better,” said Mayor Ken McClure. “He saved many lives, and for others who knew him – he made their lives better.”

According to an online obituary, Dr. Bentley was also honored with a number of awards, including:

Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce Salute to Healthcare Award (1999)

Council of Churches’ Gift of Time Volunteer of the Year Award (2000)

Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ Humanitarian of the Year Award (2002)

Missouri State Medical Association’s Citizenship and Community Service Award (2003)

Missourian Award (2010)

Springfield Chamber of Commerce’s Springfieldian Award (2015), an award his wife Roseann previously won in 2003

“John Bentley’s legacy will live on in this community forever,” said McClure. “Springfield is a better place because of Dr. Bentley.”