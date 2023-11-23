SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Non-profits across the city provided meals today for those who didn’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving, two of those groups were The Salvation Army and the Glo Center.

Everyone was welcome to come and celebrate the holiday together at these community meals.

“It’s definitely a very welcoming warming place to be around. You definitely feel supported,” said Rivr Bayless, a guest at the Glo Center meal. “I mean, it’s definitely a place you would want to come to. I mean, if you didn’t really have anybody else.”

Lou Hood, interim executive director of the Glo Center said the meal was like being with family.

“That’s kind of what I’m imagining of this is like we’re all just kind of cousins, you know, in the community and we’re hanging out,” Hood said. “We’re, you know, spreading joy and being thankful with each other.”

The Glo Center was able to offer free meals to the community thanks to some local donations.

“We had several local businesses, including Big Mama’s and PaPPo’s donate food for us,” Hood said. “And so, we just invited the community to come in, eat some food, watch some movies and hang out.”

The Salvation Army held its annual free Thanksgiving meal for the community around lunchtime on Thanksgiving Day.

“So those who are coming, we want to treat them like their family,” said Major Amos Shiels, co-pastor and co-administrator at The Springfield Salvation Army. “And we want to care for them and provide for them.”

Andrew Moss volunteered by passing out rolls, he said he enjoyed helping those in need.

“Pretty good because we know that they’re getting a warm meal,” Moss said. “And that they’re going to go away not hungry.”

Many people said Thanksgiving is a great opportunity for community and being together.

“It’s a wonderful experience to be able to see the community come together like this,” Major Shiels said. “And really just wrap around its own people.”

“Being able to spend quality time with your family. I mean, it’s not very it’s not something that happens often in the normal house even nowadays,” Bayless said. “So, I mean, being able to actually sit down at a table with your family and talk about your day is pretty nice.”