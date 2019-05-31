Springfield offers free career training program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The Missouri Job Center offers free career training for environmental related jobs.

The training is for jobs related to the environment, and its available thanks to a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The five-week training program begins on July 5, 2019.

The trainings will happen every day, between 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Over the corse of five weeks participants will get 13 certifications they need for environmental careers.

There are 18 spots open in the program, and it's completely free.



For more information on the event you can go to the free training session held every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Missouri Job Center located at 2900 E. Sunshine St.

To apply go to www.springfieldmo.gov/greenforgreene. The deadline to apply is June 17, 2019.

For more information contact Katherine Trombetta at 417-841-3389 or ktrombetta@springfieldmo.gov.