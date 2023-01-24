SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms.

According to a press release, Gregory D. Robinson, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm on February 8, 2022.

According to court documents, Robinson conspired with family members to distribute at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in the southwest Missouri area. Law enforcement officers seized more than 500 grams of methamphetamine from members of the conspiracy.

The press release also stated during a traffic stop on Feb. 9, 2020, a Greene County sheriff’s deputy found a Ziploc bag that contained 55.97 grams of methamphetamine in Robinson’s jacket. Robinson also had $2,500 in cash.

Springfield police officers conducted another traffic stop of Robinson on March 30, 2020, when a woman reported that he had threatened her with a firearm. Robinson resisted arrest and threatened to kill the officers.

An officer removed two pistols from Robinson’s waistband – an FNH .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, loaded with five rounds of hollow-point ammunition, and a Sturm Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Officers also found a bag that contained 54.32 grams of methamphetamine in Robinson’s pants pocket. Robinson has been in federal custody since his arrest.